A Nigerian Lady, identified as Ruby Galore on the gram, has taken to her page to narrate how a nanny, Johnson Becky, stabbed her friend, Yemisi, to death in the Asokoro area of Abuja, the country’s capital.According to Ruby, the incident happened on the 23rd of September 2018, …Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2OHiNkZ Get More Nigeria Metro News