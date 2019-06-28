advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
A businessman, Abdullahi Mohammed, whose businesses reportedly collapsed, and conspired with his friend, Haruna Saidu, to staged his own kidnap in order to force his family to pay ransom, has been arrested by the Police.

The Police in Bauchi disclosed this yesterday, during the parade of 86 suspects arrested …

