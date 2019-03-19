An official of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has alleged of plot by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to hijack the constitution of the leadership of the 9th Senate.
Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena alleged that Saraki, Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye and the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Jkvdhg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena alleged that Saraki, Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye and the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Jkvdhg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]