Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics NASS Joint Committee Meets, Asks INEC To Re-present Buhari’s N143bn Budget Tomorrow – Sahara Reporters

#1
After a meeting of members of the Joint Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), chaired by Senator Suleiman Nazif, on Monday, the committee has asked the electoral commission to re-present its budget tomorrow.

The executive session of the joint committee began at 2:57pm, and according to …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2PICSVZ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[16]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top