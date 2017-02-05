The National Assembly has summoned Power Minister, Babatunde Fashola, over the sudden dissolution Abubakar Atiku headed board of the Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday. Usman Mohammed from the African Development Bank, AfDB, was called to head the firm for a 12-month non-extendable tenure to accomplish “his transformational mandate and set Transmission Service Providers and Independent System Operators on a path of greater operational efficiency and effectiveness.” NASS in a statement, said: “The Joint Committee invited the Hon. Minister for Power, Work & Housing to appear before the Committee along with relevant officials on the 3rd of February which he could not appear. “Consequently, the Joint Committee met and resolved as follows: “(a) That the status quo ante in respect of the management of TCN be maintained; “(b) That the Minister should endeavor to appear before the Committee on Monday 6th February, 2017 by 10 am. and “(c) That all TCN staff and relevant stakeholders should maintain the peace in the overall interest.” According to The Nation, the change in leadership of TCN was in fulfillment of the conditions to obtain the $174 million loan granted the Federal Government a year ago by the African Development Bank (ADB).