National Assembly to resume plenary Tuesday - Premium Times Nigeria
All members of the NASS will resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, at 10 a.m., the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Patrick Giwa, has said.
www.premiumtimesng.com
