NB Weekly 10 - Fighting Depression: The Silence Killing Nigerians

Depression seems to be on the lips of most people these days. We now openly hear stories of suicides, attempted suicides, thoughts of suicides, loneliness and helplessness. In the past week we have heard from Nollywood actress Adunni Ade about her suicide attempt, and also from Julius Agwu about one of his lowest points, when he contemplated killing himself. We know there is a problem and the more we talk, the easier it will be for people to get help. This issue of NB Weekly takes a look at depression, and we also cover mental health in general. We hope the discussion becomes more mainstream so that those suffering can come out of the shadows and speak out. Please share with friends, family and associates.