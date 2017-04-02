Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 10- Depression: The Silence Killing Nigerians Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

NB Weekly 10 Quiz (N10K Cash Prize)

Win Cash worth NGN 10,000 For The Winner And NGN 2,500 recharge cards to each to the runners-up

  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    For a chance to win N3000 in recharge cards in the NB Daily recharge competitions, please review the Nigerian Bulletin Weekly magazine and answer the simple question that follows.

    The winner and runners-up will be selected at 11pm on the 3rd of April 2017. Winner and runners-up will be displayed here and also contacted by our competitions team to get their details. CLICK HERE to read comments from previous winners. For list of previous winners, CLICK HERE

    Good luck to everyone!!

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND READ THE NB WEEKLY MAGAZINE

    vv.png

     
    Last edited: Apr 1, 2017
    Samguine, Apr 1, 2017
    #1
    • Dumb Dumb x 1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. kayode ajayi

    kayode ajayi KayJay

    Each time I think about the kind of democracy we are running in Nigeria what come next to mind is the words of Eric Li, "elect and regret."

    In Nigeria today the essentials elements of democracy are missing. Impunity has replaced the rule of law and not one arm of the government can be exonerated. Security of lives and property only become the responsibility of government whenever a political elite is kidnapped and no matter the scores of the ordinary citizens that are declared missing the govt will be least bothered.
    Welfare of citizens: electricity, water are privatised and citizens paid for darkness and thirst.

    I think as citizens if we really desire a true change we can just be social media techies alone we must also start to act and to act fast like the written mentioned election is two years down the lane.

    Neither of these cards is an option to wagger on, nor any of the three arms and their forth- the masquerade should be sided.

    We as citizens must make demand for referendum - legislative reform, Nigerians dont the need bicameral legislature.

    If otherwise, the political class will continue to manipulate our ignorance, our civic illiteracy.
     
    kayode ajayi, Apr 1, 2017
    #2
    • Like Like x 2
  3. omolola f. akinyemi

    omolola f. akinyemi Member

    The Nigerian political system has long been turned into a cult/godfather system where cult - based loyalty, not responsible rule of law, is dictating how Nigeria is being governed. I was shocked some time ago to hear stories of how treachery and greed, mixed with sorcery, had dominated the activities of our political 'heroes' since before Nigeria's independence, and many of our revered and respected political 'fathers' were actively in this game. Talk of Midnight meetings, oath taking, blackmail, the use of thugs and assassins, corruption well covered up and some more unholy actions. The fight against corruption could not yield much results because of cult loyalty. However, we must understand that society is constantly evolving as man continues to unfold; that there is no utopian society in the real sense of it because every variety of man from the best to the worst is in every society. My sincere prayer is for God to give the younger upcoming generation the enabling wisdom to gradually take their stand against all these inherited abuses as they take the reins of authority from the Nigerian political 'fathers', the self-styled oligarchs too stubborn to step out of power. We are seriously tired of the looters and liars. Why damage the society for everyone else for the sake of their own selfish pockets? There is God o!
     
    omolola f. akinyemi, Apr 1, 2017
    #3
    • Like Like x 1
  4. kayode ajayi

    kayode ajayi KayJay

    Given that in the Nigeria political house of cards there is no ace.

    In this deck of cards, from the top left are: Yemi Osinbajo, Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhamadu Buhari and Olusola Saraki,
    and from the bottom left to the right are Goodluck Jonathan , Dino Melaye, Bola Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar.
    Although there is no ace but it is shameful that there is a joker.
     
    kayode ajayi, Apr 2, 2017 at 4:42 PM
    #4
    • Like Like x 2
  5. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Samguine, Apr 2, 2017 at 5:59 PM
    #5
    • Funny Funny x 1
  6. kayode ajayi

    kayode ajayi KayJay

    "baba nla ìyà ni o ję", Dino Melaye
     
    kayode ajayi, Apr 3, 2017 at 6:03 PM
    #6
    • Funny Funny x 1
  7. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Congratulations @judex usufo who is the winner of Day 292 competition and also @chukwuka cherish and @Chris mmadu who are the runners up.

    @judex usufo, kindly send me your account details so we can do a transfer of N10,000 which is the prize for the winner and the runners up should send their phone numbers and network so their N2, 500 worth recharge cards can be sent to them.

    VERY IMPORTANT

    Account/Phone details and a brief introduction with names, state of residency, school (if a student) among others should be sent to me @Samguine via PMs only.

    Thanks
     
    Samguine, Apr 3, 2017 at 7:18 PM
    #7
    • Like Like x 2
  8. judex usufo

    judex usufo Member

    Wow wow wow! Congratulations to all the winners
    Thanks to Nigerian bulletin for the kind gesture
     
    judex usufo, Apr 3, 2017 at 7:57 PM
    #8
    • Winner Winner x 1
  9. chukwuka cherish

    chukwuka cherish Member

    Woooooooooo! Thank you Jesus.
    I won. Congratulations to us
     
    chukwuka cherish, Apr 3, 2017 at 8:07 PM
    #9
  10. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Congrats, I rejoice with you.
     
    RemmyAlex, Apr 3, 2017 at 8:11 PM
    #10
  11. Adesola Hakeem Wiselord

    Adesola Hakeem Wiselord Member

    Congratulations to all the winners
     
    Adesola Hakeem Wiselord, Apr 4, 2017 at 7:55 AM
    #11
  12. judex usufo

    judex usufo Member

    Wow! And that was how I got cool 10k from Nigerian bulletin this beautiful morning. Thank you so so much @Samguine and other Nigerian bulletin crew for making it happen. #zerorecession for me this Easter. Thanks once again
     
    judex usufo, Apr 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM
    #12
    • Like Like x 1
  13. chukwuka cherish

    chukwuka cherish Member

    I don get alert, Godwin!!!!!
    I have received my gift prize (2.5k) worth of airtime courtesy of Nigerian bulletin (the best platform for news, entertainment, politics and educational updates) you guys rock!!!! Thanks
     
    chukwuka cherish, Apr 4, 2017 at 10:10 AM
    #13
    • Like Like x 1
  14. Chris mmadu

    Chris mmadu Member

    Nice one from nigerian bulletin,I'm ever grateful
     
    Chris mmadu, Apr 5, 2017 at 10:45 PM
    #14
  15. Emeka Ezeh King Master

    Emeka Ezeh King Master Member

    Big congratulations, hope to win next
     
    Emeka Ezeh King Master, Apr 8, 2017 at 7:22 PM
    #15