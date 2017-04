The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.

Eta-Zuma Group West Africa - Business Strategy Analyst

Eta-Zuma Group West Africa Limited is an indigenous company which operates in the areas of power Generation, Steel Manufacturing and mining of solid minerals.

TY Danjuma Foundation is at the forefront of grant making to NGOs, CBOs and CBAs working in the areas of community health and education.

Julius Berger - Project Manager

The Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. Is one of the leading construction companies in Nigeria with approximately 8,000 employees and is one of the largest private employers in the country. Realize innovative construction projects with the Julius Berger Group. Passion, precision and competence characterize our employees. Set standards with us and become part of our successful teams.

Damco - Area Human Resource Head

Damco is one of the world's leading third party logistics providers specialising in customised freightforwarding and supply chain solutions. The company has about 11,000 employees working in more than 300 offices around the world and a global presence in about 100 countries. Damco is part of the Maersk Group.

C&F Porter Novelli - Senior Account Executive

C&F Porter Novelli is the trusted business advisor and leader in strategic communications in West Africa. Applications are invited from interested personnel to fill the position of a SENIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE.

TDI Global - Head, Brand & Marketing