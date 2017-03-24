Submit Post Advertise

NB Weekly 8 - Domestic Violence: Why Do Women Stay

    This week, our featured article is on domestic abuse. It gives us an insight into the many complex reasons why many women are unable to escape from their abusers. These reasons could also be the foundation for proper counselling to help women remove themselves from dangerous and life threatening situations.

    nbw8_frontpage.png

    • FEATURED: 5 Reasons Why Nigerian Women Stay In Abusive Marriages
    • Health: 14 Ways You Can Prevent HIV Infection
    • Money: How To Manage Your Finances In 2017
    • Life: How To Catch A Cheating Husband And Make Yourself Unhappy
    • Careers: If You Want To Struggle Less Get A Mentor - By Patrick Wakogo
    • Tech: Top 5 Job Vacancy Listing Sites Nigeria
    • Video: Kia Cerato 2017: Over view in 60 Seconds
    • Video: Quality Phones Under NGN 25K In 60 Seconds
    Please feel free to download the magazine and share with your friends, colleagues and associates via WhatsApp, Email and other social channels.
     

