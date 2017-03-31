Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 9- Nigeria's Political House Of Cards Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

NB Weekly 9: Nigeria's Political House Of Cards

Discussion in 'NB Weekly' started by siteadmin, Mar 31, 2017 at 11:55 PM. Views count: 80

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    Over the past few weeks, we have seen the full stack of cards from Nigerian politicians: the jokers, the kings and the queens, but very few aces. Disappointed supporters from all sides have been left wondering if they should hold, fold or walk away. One thing is certain, the future progress of Nigerians is not a part of this poker game.

    Download Your Free Copy Now

    nbw9-front-page-600.png

    Download Your Free Copy Now
    • FEATURED: Nigeria's Political House Of Cards
    • Health: 8 Great Habits That Improves Fertility In Men
    • Money: Pension Scheme: 12 Things Every Nigerian Worker Should Know
    • Life: Listen Nigeria, Rape Is No Joke!
    • Careers: LinkedIn: 8 Important Things Every Nigerian Job Seeker Should Know
    • Tech: 2017 Honda Accord: 7 Things Nigerians Should Know
    • Video: Forbes: 10 Richest Africans, 2017 In 60 Seconds
    • Video: Nigeria Cars: Toyota Camry 2017 Overview In 60 Seconds
    Download Your Free Copy Now

    Please feel free to download the magazine and share with your friends, colleagues and associates via WhatsApp, Email and other social channels.
     

    Attached Files:

    Last edited: Apr 1, 2017 at 12:11 AM
    siteadmin, Mar 31, 2017 at 11:55 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments