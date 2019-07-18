The organizers of Big Brother Naija have been cautioned by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over 'unwholesome' contents shared on TV channels where the reality show is aired.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday September 25, NBC Director General Mallam Ishaq Kawu also revealed that 45 broadcasting stations were fined in the second quarter of 2019 for breaching its rule on abusive, hate and inflammatory broadcast.
