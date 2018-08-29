Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro NBC to Shut down Debtor Broadcasting Stations – Thisdaylive

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said it will shut down radio and television stations owing the commission licensing fees.

The Director General, Is'haq Modibbo-Kawu, said that any broadcasting station that failed to come up with a payment plan before September 15 would be shut down.



