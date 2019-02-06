As part of its consumer protection activities, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has received and satisfactorily resolved 92,757 service-related complaints escalated to it for resolution by aggrieved telecommunications consumers in the past two years.
Deputy Director, …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2TyxiHf
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Deputy Director, …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2TyxiHf
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]