  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro NCC, telcos block access to Twitter in Nigeria – The Guardian Nigeria News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
m.guardian.ng

NCC, telcos block access to Twitter in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Telecommunications operators have blocked access to the social media platform, Twitter in Nigeria. The telcos, under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) said there has been a directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to block Nigerians...
m.guardian.ng
 

Similar threads

E
Metro FG Extends Deadline For Telcos To Block SIMs Without NIN - Channels Tv
Replies
0
Views
517
ese
E
C
Metro We’ve Licensed Telcos To Provide NIN – NIMC – Nairaland
Replies
0
Views
558
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Ban: MTN, Glo, Airtel, others await FG’s formal order to block Twitter – Punch Newspapers
Replies
0
Views
96
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Nigerians to submit phone IDs In July — NCC - Punch Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
411
ese
E
K
Business Confusion as telcos fail to resume SIM cards’ sales – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
637
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top