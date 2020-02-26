Metro NCDC baffled by 223 coronavirus cases of unknown origin - PM News

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
siteadmin Metro Three new deaths, 91 new cases of #COVID19; 74 in Lagos 5 in Katsina 4 in Ogun 2 in Delta 2 in Edo 1 in Kwara 1 in Oyo 1 in FCT 1 in Adamawa Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro 26% Of Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases From ‘Unknown Source’ – NCDC - Channels TV Nigeria Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro NCDC shares photo of the fake COVID19 vaccine some Kano state residents are ingesting - Linda Ikeji's Blog Nigeria Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Three new deaths 117 new cases of #COVID19; 59 in Lagos 29 in FCT 14 in Kano 6 in Borno 4 in Katsina 3 in Ogun 1 in Rivers 1 in Bauchi - NCDC Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro One new death, Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19; 23 in Kano 5 in Gombe 3 in Kaduna 2 in Borno 2 in Abia 1 in FCT 1 in Sokoto 1 in Ekiti - NCDC Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro Three new deaths, 91 new cases of #COVID19; 74 in Lagos 5 in Katsina 4 in Ogun 2 in Delta 2 in Edo 1 in Kwara 1 in Oyo 1 in FCT 1 in Adamawa
Metro 26% Of Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases From ‘Unknown Source’ – NCDC - Channels TV Nigeria
Metro NCDC shares photo of the fake COVID19 vaccine some Kano state residents are ingesting - Linda Ikeji's Blog Nigeria
Metro Three new deaths 117 new cases of #COVID19; 59 in Lagos 29 in FCT 14 in Kano 6 in Borno 4 in Katsina 3 in Ogun 1 in Rivers 1 in Bauchi - NCDC
Metro One new death, Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19; 23 in Kano 5 in Gombe 3 in Kaduna 2 in Borno 2 in Abia 1 in FCT 1 in Sokoto 1 in Ekiti - NCDC

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top