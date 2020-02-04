|Thread starter
|Metro NCDC reacts to claims of negligence in handling ex-PPMC boss who died from Coronavirus - Linda Ikejis Blog
|Metro Breaking: Coronavirus hits Edo; 5 new cases confirmed - PM News
|Metro Coronavirus: Only 5 labs can test for COVID19 in Nigeria – NCDC – Legit Nigeria News
|Metro NCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja - Information Nigeria
|Metro NCDC confirms three new cases of coronavirus – P.M. Nigeria News
