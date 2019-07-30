The newly appointed chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has assured the leadership of the House and people of the Niger Delta area that his committee will not disappoint nor fail in meeting the yearnings of the people. …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Yyf7am
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Yyf7am
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[12]