Leicester City Coach, Claude Puel and midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi have backed struggling Kelechi Iheanacho to overcome the difficulties he currently facing.
The former Golden Eaglets star has not live up to exceptions for club and country, after a bright …
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LfTAtT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The former Golden Eaglets star has not live up to exceptions for club and country, after a bright …
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LfTAtT
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]