Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

World Nearly 100 elephants killed for ivory in Botswana – Yahoo News

#1
Gaborone (Botswana) (AFP) – Ninety elephant carcasses have been discovered in Botswana with their tusks hacked off, a charity said Tuesday, in what is believed to be one of Africa’s worst mass poaching sprees.

Most of the animals killed were large bulls carrying …



Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://ift.tt/2oENlp3

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top