Metro NECO: Here’s The Complete Timetable For 2018 Nov/Dec GCE Exams – 360Nobs.com

#1
The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the timetable for the 2018 November/December examination, often referred to as NECO GCE.

According to a circular on its website, the examination is expected to commence on Thursday, November 15 and end …



Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2R6Klhw

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top