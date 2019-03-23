About 745 victims of flood, windstorm and ocean surge in Ondo State have received succour and relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
NEMA, in collaboration with the state government, gave out fishing nets, water …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2TsRkBU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
NEMA, in collaboration with the state government, gave out fishing nets, water …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2TsRkBU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]