Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented that nepotism in Nigeria is obstructing the fight against corruption.
In what seemed like reporting the country’s leadership to the world, the elder statesman, before a gathering of investors at the....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2N03551
Get More Nigeria Political News
In what seemed like reporting the country’s leadership to the world, the elder statesman, before a gathering of investors at the....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2N03551
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[5]