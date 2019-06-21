advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics Nepotism is corruption, Obasanjo tells presidency – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented that nepotism in Nigeria is obstructing the fight against corruption.

In what seemed like reporting the country’s leadership to the world, the elder statesman, before a gathering of investors at the....

obj.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2N03551

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top