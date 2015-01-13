NERDC Reviews Nigeria's Basic Education Curriculum

According to the Guardian, NERDC is set to begin monitoring of the implementation of the revised 9-year basic education curriculum in all the 36 states of the federation. The review was also embarked on in order to identify challenges of the scheme.Excerpt:IN its bid to identify challenges in the overall implementation of the revised nine-year Basic Education Curriculum (BEC), the Federal Government will Tuesday begin monitoring of execution of the curriculum nationwide.The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Godswill Obioma, who disclosed this Monday in Abuja at press briefing on the nationwide monitoring of implementation of the revised nine-year Basic Education Curriculum (BEC)/pre-field co-ordination meeting, said that the purpose of the exercise, which is a research work, is to verify if the training in the use of the Teacher’s Guides for the implementation have been implemented in the states/FGC.#NERDC #Nigeria