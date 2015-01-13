NERDC Reviews Nigeria's Basic Education Curriculum

#1
According to the Guardian, NERDC is set to begin monitoring of the implementation of the revised 9-year basic education curriculum in all the 36 states of the federation. The review was also embarked on in order to identify challenges of the scheme.

Excerpt:

IN its bid to identify challenges in the overall implementation of the revised nine-year Basic Education Curriculum (BEC), the Federal Government will Tuesday begin monitoring of execution of the curriculum nationwide.

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Godswill Obioma, who disclosed this Monday in Abuja at press briefing on the nationwide monitoring of implementation of the revised nine-year Basic Education Curriculum (BEC)/pre-field co-ordination meeting, said that the purpose of the exercise, which is a research work, is to verify if the training in the use of the Teacher’s Guides for the implementation have been implemented in the states/FGC.

click here to read more

#NERDC #Nigeria
 

Attachments

[1687]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
B

Bill901

Member
#2
I believe that this is the right decision. It's time to start monitoring the implementation of the revised 9-year basic education program in all 36 states of the federation. Cause you know a lot of students order their works somewhere like https://pro-papers.com/blog/ultimate-guide-writing-great-hooks-essays and in fact don't know anything.
 
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top