Vacancy Nestle Nigeria Plc Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions), Lagos - Nigeria | Nairaland

#1
Nestle Nigeria Plc Latest Job Recruitment (3 Positions) – Jobs/Vacancies – Nairaland

Nestle Nigeria Plc with a presence in more than 130 countries and factories in more than 80 research centres brings many global benefits. We believe in long term career development and appreciate how challenges and motivation will help you reach your potential. Nestle Nigeria Plc upholds the principle of Non- Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunities in its recruitment processes.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

1.) Customer Solutions Analyst

Location: Lagos



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2Sg9jM8 – Nairaland

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[128]
Dán-gote 3XCement Plc

Dán-gote 3XCement Plc

New Member
#2
#2
This is to inform the general public that both individuals and distributors can now order Dán-gote3XCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 130O Naira minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above and a trailer load of 600bags and 900bags,kindly contact sales manager Mr Adebayo on (07064676625 )Note Delivery is two working days after Booking and it nation wide!!! Cost of loading, offloading and transportation is #300 per bag and must be paid before we ensure your supply!! THANKS
 
christopherordu

christopherordu

Member
#3
#3

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top