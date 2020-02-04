Entertainment Netflix Launches ‘Netflix Naija’ and Announces First Nigerian Original Series – OkayAfrica News

#1
After much anticipation, Netflix has announced its presence in Nigeria. Yesterday, the streaming giant, which had been procuring Nigerian content throughout much of last year after acquiring Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart in 2018, announced the arrival of Netflix Naija with a new Twitter account....

NEt.JPG

Read more via OkayAfrica News – https://ift.tt/3acr4Vp

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top