World Netflix Set to raise $2 billion in debt to fund more original content – NaijaBizCom.Com

#1
Netflix’s commitment to growing its original content collection will see the company again returning to debt markets to raise more financing, the company announced today.

According a release published to its investors site, Netflix says it plans to raise $2 billion to help fund new content, including “content acquisitions, …



Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2yvc2cF

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top