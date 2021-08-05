  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Netherlands appoint former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal as manager for third time - Newspremises

The Netherlands have reappointed Louis van Gaal as their manager for the third time, on a contract until the end of 2022, Newspremises reports. Van Gaal is taking up the role as Netherlands boss for a third time, having previously led his country from 2000 to 2001 and from 2012...
