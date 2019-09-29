Justforex_nb_campaign

World New blood test could detect more than 20 types of cancer – The Telegraph

#1
In the study, researchers analysed cell-free DNA – which enters the bloodstream after becoming detached when its parent cell dies – in more than 3,500 blood samples.

The samples were taken from more than 1,500 cancer patients and more than 2,000 from people without cancer....

cancer.JPG

Read more via The Telegraph – https://ift.tt/2nZIjWY

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top