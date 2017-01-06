All is now set for the birth of Nigeria’s mega party, Action Democratic Party, ADP. This is just as those behind the formation of the new party, with the aim of unseating the current administration in 2019 have zoned National Executive Committee slots to the various regions of the country. According to the Vanguard, they have also concluded plans to submit their documents for registration as a political party to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, next week. According to a document released by the political association, the National chairmanship position has been zoned to the North Central; South West, Deputy National Chairman; South East, National Secretary and National Legal Adviser; North-West and South South, National Treasurer. See full zoning below: North Central National chairman National Welfare Secretary National Vice Chairman Vice National Organising Secretary Deputy National Woman Leader Assistant National Secretary Deputy National Treasurer National Vice woman leader National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Official (2 males, 1 female). North-West National Woman leader National Vice Chairman National Legal Adviser Vice Publicity Secretary Deputy National Secretary Deputy National Youth Leader Deputy National Welfare Secretary National Vice Woman Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female). North-East Deputy National Chairman, National Vice Chairman National Auditor Deputy National Financial Secretary National Vice Woman Leader National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female). South South National treasurer Vice National Welfare Secretary National Vice Chairman National Youth leader Deputy Woman Leader National Leader- PLWD Deputy National Legal Adviser National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female). South-West Deputy National Chairman National Publicity Secretary National Vice Chairman National Financial Secretary Vice National Organising Secretary Deputy National Youth Leader Deputy National Auditor National Vice Woman Leader National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female). South East National Secretary Vice Publicity Secretary National Vice Chairman National Diaspora Adviser Deputy National Organising Secretary Deputy National Leader- PLWD National Vice Woman Leader National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female). Reacting to the development, convener of ADP, Alhaji Yabagi Sani, told the Vanguard that the association would submit all the required documents to the electoral commission, next week.