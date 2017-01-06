Submit Post Advertise

Politics New Mega Party Zones 48 National Positions [FULL LIST]

    All is now set for the birth of Nigeria’s mega party, Action Democratic Party, ADP.

    This is just as those behind the formation of the new party, with the aim of unseating the current administration in 2019 have zoned National Executive Committee slots to the various regions of the country.

    ADP.jpg

    According to the Vanguard, they have also concluded plans to submit their documents for registration as a political party to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, next week.

    According to a document released by the political association, the National chairmanship position has been zoned to the North Central; South West, Deputy National Chairman; South East, National Secretary and National Legal Adviser; North-West and South South, National Treasurer.



    See full zoning below:

    North Central

    National chairman

    National Welfare Secretary

    National Vice Chairman

    Vice National Organising Secretary

    Deputy National Woman Leader

    Assistant National Secretary

    Deputy National Treasurer

    National Vice woman leader

    National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Official (2 males, 1 female).


    North-West

    National Woman leader

    National Vice Chairman

    National Legal Adviser

    Vice Publicity Secretary

    Deputy National Secretary

    Deputy National Youth Leader

    Deputy National Welfare Secretary

    National Vice Woman Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).



    North-East

    Deputy National Chairman,

    National Vice Chairman

    National Auditor

    Deputy National Financial Secretary

    National Vice Woman Leader

    National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).


    South South

    National treasurer

    Vice National Welfare Secretary

    National Vice Chairman

    National Youth leader

    Deputy Woman Leader

    National Leader- PLWD

    Deputy National Legal Adviser

    National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).


    South-West

    Deputy National Chairman

    National Publicity Secretary

    National Vice Chairman

    National Financial Secretary

    Vice National Organising Secretary

    Deputy National Youth Leader

    Deputy National Auditor

    National Vice Woman Leader

    National Vice Youth leader and Ex-Officio (2 males,1 female).


    South East

    National Secretary

    Vice Publicity Secretary

    National Vice Chairman

    National Diaspora Adviser

    Deputy National Organising Secretary

    Deputy National Leader- PLWD

    National Vice Woman Leader

    National Vice Youth Leader and Ex-Officio (2 males, 1 female).


    Reacting to the development, convener of ADP, Alhaji Yabagi Sani, told the Vanguard that the association would submit all the required documents to the electoral commission, next week.
     
