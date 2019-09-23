Metro New minimum wage: Ngige confirms workers already getting N30,000 – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, has confirmed that juniors workers employed by the Federal Government, have started receiving the N30,000 minimum wage.

Ngige stated this while speaking in Enugu over the weekend. He disclosed that the payment to levels 1 to 6 commenced last month. The Minister’s …

ngige.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VauUb3

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top