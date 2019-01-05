Metro New minimum wage: What FG discussed with NLC, TUC – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Federal Government has said it will continue negotiation with the Organise Labour on Monday to prevent the threat of strike over non transmission of the New National Minimum Wage bill to the National Assembly.

Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment said this after meeting …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2CPqi2K

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top