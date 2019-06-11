World New Security Warning Issued For Google’s 1.5 Billion Gmail And Calendar Users – Forbes

Google’s Gmail email service is used by upwards of 1.5 billion people. The Google Calendar app, meanwhile, has been downloaded more than a billion times from the Play Store.

Security researchers have this week warned that threat actors are exploiting the popularity of both in order to target users …



Read more via Forbes – http://bit.ly/2R4jAvb

