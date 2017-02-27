Spanish researchers have announced that a new vaccine they are developing have cured 5 patients of the HIV/AIDS disease 7 months after treatment started. According to a study published in New Scientist, the treatment allowed the patients to stop taking regular antiretroviral (ARV) drugs – the current method of suppressing HIV. Dr. Beatriz Mothe, from the IrsiCaixa AIDS Research Institute in Barcelona, Spain, said: “It’s the proof of concept that through therapeutic vaccination we can really re-educate our T cells to control the virus. This is the first time that we see this is possible in humans.” The scientists have yet to test the results in a large-scale clinical trial, but they say the vaccine may be a “functional cure.” It is the first step towards success in a field that has failed to find a vaccine in the last 30 years.