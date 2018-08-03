Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea: DeAndre Yedlin own goal gives Blues victory – BBC

#1
Eden Hazard (centre) scored his first goal of the season on his first start of the campaign Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with victory over Newcastle United in a match featuring three goals in 11 second-half minutes.

Eden Hazard, on his first …



read more via BBC – https://ift.tt/2OY86Hg

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top