Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire scored either side of half-time as Leicester City cruised to a comfortable victory over Newcastle United.
Newcastle United were comprehensively outplayed as their winless start stretched to seven Premier League matches in a worrying 2-0 defeat at home to Leicester City. Forgiving …
read more via Goal.com News – International – https://ift.tt/2RcU8TI
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Newcastle United were comprehensively outplayed as their winless start stretched to seven Premier League matches in a worrying 2-0 defeat at home to Leicester City. Forgiving …
read more via Goal.com News – International – https://ift.tt/2RcU8TI
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]