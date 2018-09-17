Sports Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 2: Vardy, Maguire ensure Benitez’s barren run goes on – Goal.com News

Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire scored either side of half-time as Leicester City cruised to a comfortable victory over Newcastle United.

Newcastle United were comprehensively outplayed as their winless start stretched to seven Premier League matches in a worrying 2-0 defeat at home to Leicester City. Forgiving …



