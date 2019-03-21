The newly sworn-in Kogi East senator, Isaac Alfa, on Wednesday said he would sponsor a bill for the federal government to recognise Kogi as an oil-producing state. Oil-producing states in Nigeria are states rich in oil and from where the federal government derives crude oil. After several …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HyrH1f
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HyrH1f
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[3]