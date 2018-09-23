The Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project has begun the process of controlling gully erosion threatening the Federal High Court and other property at the Alex Ekwueme erosion site, Awka.
Mr Mike Ivenso, Project Coordinator of NEWMAP in Anambra, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2MX9Hf4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mr Mike Ivenso, Project Coordinator of NEWMAP in Anambra, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2MX9Hf4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]