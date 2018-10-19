World News Wrap: Taliban kills influential Afghan police chief – PBS

#1
In our News Wrap Thursday, the Taliban conducted what Afghan and U.S. officials described as one of the most significant assassinations of the war.

Kandahar’s police chief Abdul Raziq was killed by bodyguards of the regional governor....



Read more via More Top Stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/2NOK9Bg

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top