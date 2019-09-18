Paris St-Germain forward Neymar’s three-game European ban for insulting match officials has been cut to two by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The 27-year-old was charged by UEFA after PSG’s Champions League exit at home to Manchester United on 6 March. Neymar called the award of a …
