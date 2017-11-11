Brazilian footballer, Neymar, has denied that he's not going on well with his new team mates at Paris Saint German. “I don’t have any problems at PSG, the only thing that bothers me is the pressure from the media," he said. “I‘m a guy who likes to win, I like winning titles and that’s why I came to PSG. “I‘m very happy, I‘m motivated. They are inventing stories which aren’t true, I don’t have any problems with (forward) Edinson Cavani or with my coach (Unai Emery). “I came to help and to be happy, I didn’t come to upset anyone or cause trouble.”