Brazilian player, Neymar Jr has launched a scathing attack on his former club Barcelona's board by insisting their fans ''deserve much better'' from the current leadership The 25-year old is enjoying a terrific start in the French league after his move earlier this month with 3 goals and a number of assists already. Following his triumphant home debut for PSG, the attacker faced the media to shed some further light on the reasons behind his blockbuster summer switch. He told Football Espana: “When I arrived everything started well but then… at Barcelona, there are directors that shouldn’t be there. “I’m very sad with them.”