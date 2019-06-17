Sports Neymar on the Spot as PSG Chief Blasts Club’s ‘Celebrity Behaviour’ – Olisa.tv

#1
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned Neymar and his other highly-paid stars on Sunday to either shape-up or ship-out, claiming “celebrity behaviour” at the French champions will no longer be tolerated.

“The players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before,” Al-Khelaïfi told France Football in an …



read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2XQPVbu

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top