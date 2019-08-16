Neymar would be willing to take a pay cut of 15 million euros (£13.7m) to rejoin Barcelona from Paris St-Germain, says BBC Radio 5 Live’s Guillem Balague.
The Spanish giants are believed to have made several offers for the Brazil international, including one of 100m euros (£92.4m) plus Philippe …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TC1gLl
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Spanish giants are believed to have made several offers for the Brazil international, including one of 100m euros (£92.4m) plus Philippe …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TC1gLl
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]