The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday in Abuja said it has appointed former Super Eagles defender, Joseph Yobo as an assistant coach with the team.
Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, disclosed in a statement that the former Super Eagles captain was replacing Imama Amapakabo in the team’s technical crew.
