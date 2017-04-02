Submit Post Advertise

Sports NFF Broke, Owes Rohr 3 Months Salary

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Apr 2, 2017

  1. kemi

    The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is owing the head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, for three months.

    rohr.jpg

    Rohr has not been paid for the first three months of 2017. He is reportedly on a $45,000 monthly salary.

    A source in the Glass House also disclosed to The Nation, that other national team coaches are being owed too.

    “Rohr has not been paid for three months now. And there are outstandings due to other national team coaches,” the source said.

    NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, also confirmed that the federation is broke, but insisted they were working towards offsetting the arrears.

    “The NFF is broke. But there are modalities on ground to offset the coaches and outstanding incurred by the federation,” Pinnick said.

    Rohr signed a two-year deal with the NFF in August 2016. Pinnick said at the time that the German’s would be financed by an unidentified sponsor.
     
    Apr 2, 2017
  2. ezema kelechi

    Let him relax first. He is not the only been owned in Nigeria
     
    Apr 2, 2017
