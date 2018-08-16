The official list of candidates vying for places in the Nigeria Football Federation Executive Committee for 2018-2022 has been released by the electoral committee.
In the list released on Friday, four persons are battling for the presidency, including incumbent Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who is also …
read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Mw743Q
Get More Nigeria Sports News
In the list released on Friday, four persons are battling for the presidency, including incumbent Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who is also …
read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Mw743Q
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]