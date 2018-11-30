  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports NFF promise Super Falcons N9m to beat South Africa in AWCON 2018 final – pulse.ng

#1
The NFF have doubled the bonuses due to the Super Falcons to motivate them for the AWCON final clash against South Africa.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by Amaju Pinnick to give the Super Falcons a cash reward of N9m if …



read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2zwBGOS

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top