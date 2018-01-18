Submit Post Advertise

    The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play a total of six international friendly matches ahead of the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.

    This was part of details the Nigeria Football Federation released on Wednesday in Lagos as part of its 2018 FIFA World Cup program for the Super Eagles, revealing venues and dates for pre-World Cup friendly matches, kit launch, camping programmes and venues, the team base camp amongst others.

    The program explained that the Eagles will play Poland, Serbia, Democratic Republic of Congo, England, Czech Republic and a yet-to-be-named South American team on the way to the World Cup finals in Russia.

    On 7th February in London, kit sponsors NIKE will unveil the official kit the Eagles will use at the World Cup finals, while a Sponsors/Partners event will hold also in London hours after the friendly with England’s Three Lions at Wembley on 2nd June.

    The team’s first phase camping will hold in Abuja or Uyo between 22nd and 30th May, while the second phase camping will hold at a health resort in Austria 3rd – 11th June.

    The close camp at the Eagles’ official World Cup team base camp is at Yessentuki, Stavropol Territory in Russia’s southern region, starting 11th June.

    Also on Wednesday, the NFF and Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited in Lagos consummated a partnership agreement that made the beverage behemoth ‘Official Soft Drink and Co-Sponsor of Nigeria National Teams’.

    Cletus Onyebuoha, Head of Strategic Marketing (Sparkling) at Coca-Cola’s West Africa Business Unit said: “We are proud and excited to partner with the Nigeria Football Federation as a sponsor of the Nigeria National Teams. Historically, Coca-Cola has always been in the forefront of corporate support for the development of football in Nigeria.”

    President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick said: “We are delighted to be associated with a super brand like Coca-Cola. A lot of good is happening to Nigerian Football all round and I want to commend members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management for the giant strides.”

    Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Bhupendra Suri and the Managing Director of Nigeria Bottling Company, Georgios Polymenakos also expressed their excitement at the agreement, while congratulating the NFF and the Super Eagles for qualification to 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

    Another significant event of the day was the signing a two –year contract extension with Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr.
     

