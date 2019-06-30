advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sports NFF Yet To Pay Eagles’ Outstanding Bonuses – Ahmed Musa – Nairaland

#1
Ahmed Musa who spoke ahead of their last group match against Madgascar on Sunday (today), revealed that the NFF are yet to pay Eagles outstanding bonuses.

Recall that the players had shunned a pre-match press conference and were late for their final training session ahead of Wednesday’s 1-0 win …

musa.JPG

read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JeVGtp

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top